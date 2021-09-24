5 Times When a ‘View Once’ Message Feature is Exactly What You Need

WhatsApp’s latest update enabled the much-anticipated ‘View Once’ feature for images and video attachments sent and received on the popular messaging app. As the name suggests, ‘View Once’ lets users share images and videos that can only be opened once, after which they cannot be viewed again. What makes this an amazing feature is that it actually has a bunch of interesting use cases - the most obvious one being privacy.

Here are the different reasons why we think ‘View Once’ is great for WhatsApp users.

#1 When Sharing Something Secretive

When chatting with close friends or family we often find ourselves having to share something secretive with them. While the people we usually share such information with are within our circle of trust, it still feels weird to have the information out there. What if someone were to access their phone? Thanks to ‘View Once’, we can now rest assured knowing that our discrete data is not floating out there in limbo for someone to exploit.

#2 When Sharing Something ‘In The Moment’

At times when you’re experiencing something amazing ‘in the moment’ you might feel the urge to share it with your loved ones through an impromptu photo or video clip. And you don’t necessarily want to have a record of it out there. Something like the picture of a newborn baby in the hospital - on one hand you want to share this euphoric moment, but on the other hand, you don’t like the idea of a toddler’s image being shared around. Once again, ‘View Once’ to the rescue.

#3 When Sharing Something Embarrassing With a BFF

They say the best kind of friendships are those where both parties know the most embarrassing stuff about each other. No arguments there, but sharing is one thing and holding onto things that should be erased from the memory is a whole other thing. Whether it’s an ugly, embarrassing selfie or a bad haircut photo or a wayward eyeliner with a mind of its own, it’s a much safer option to just share, enjoy and erase. That’s exactly what ‘View Once’ enables.