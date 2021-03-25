5 Reasons To Binge-Watch ‘7 Kadam’ on Eros Now
In Eros Now’s latest original series 7 Kadam, the football field turns into a conflict zone between a father and son. Aurobindo Pal (Ronit Roy) has raised his son Ravi (Amit Sadh) to be a star footballer, but a twist of fate pits both father and son against each other in a crucial football tournament. Before we tell you more, watch the trailer here.
7 Kadam has been written and directed by Mohit Jha, and is streaming on Eros Now.
The trailer looks exciting and the makers have taken things a notch higher by teaming up with soccer legend Bhaichung Bhutia. They are running a competition on Twitter asking users to show off their #7KadamMoves with a football and tell why they’re passionate about the sport.
One lucky winner will get a scholarship at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School.
Here are 5 reasons 7 Kadam is the sports drama we’ve all been waiting for.
#1 Powerful story
Ravi has learnt everything about the game of football from his father. Now he has to use those very skills to defeat a team coached by his father. Both Ravi and his dad are determined to make their respective teams win. To find out what happens, you will have to watch the show, but one thing we can tell you for sure is that 7 Kadam will keep you hooked with its powerful story. The show is a celebration of the human spirit and its never-say-die attitude.
#2 Strong father-son dynamic
A football tournament becomes the main source of conflict in 7 Kadam. It pits father against son and puts their principles to test. We watched the show and can easily tell you that the strong father-son dynamic shared by Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh is a clear winner.
The chemistry between both the actors is amazing and keeps you invested in the show right up until the end.
#3 A roller coaster of emotions
7 Kadam will surely take you on a roller coaster of different emotions. From love to ambition, perseverance to determination, success to grit, you will find all these and more. The show makes for a riveting watch.
#4 Top-notch performances
Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh are in fine form. While we have seen them own the screen individually in the past, it’s great to watch these two terrific actors feed off each other’s energies in this show.
You get to see fireworks each time the two of them appear on screen together.
#5 An engaging sports drama
The game of football is almost like another character in the show and it powers the narrative ahead. It’s been a while we saw a show where a sport is so integral to the plot.
In that sense, 7 Kadam is the perfect sports-meets-drama story that is high on entertainment as well as emotion.
If you need a sixth reason, check out this song from the show that is fast becoming a motivational anthem among all football lovers.
To binge-watch watch this gem of a show, click here!
