The 200-Km Escape: Nearby Destinations Over Expensive Holidays with CabBazar

For many Indian travellers, taking a holiday no longer means planning a week-long trip or spending a significant amount on flights and accommodation. With busy work schedules, rising travel costs, and limited leave, short road trips are becoming an attractive way to take a break without disrupting everyday routines.
The idea of a 200-km escape is more of a travel mindset than a strict distance. The destination could be 100, 200, or even 300 kilometres away. What matters is the opportunity to step away from familiar surroundings, discover somewhere new, and return feeling refreshed.
Why Short Trips Are Becoming More Popular
Short getaways offer something that longer holidays often cannot: flexibility. Travellers can leave early in the morning, spend a day or two exploring a destination, and return before the workweek begins.
They are also easier to plan financially. With fewer hotel nights, lower travel expenses, and more control over the itinerary, short trips can fit comfortably into different budgets.
Instead of waiting months for one major holiday, many people are choosing multiple smaller breaks throughout the year. A nearby hill station, heritage town, wildlife destination, or lakeside retreat can offer the change of scenery people need without requiring extensive planning.
Long Weekends: The Perfect Opportunity to Pause
Long weekends have become ideal occasions for quick road trips. They give travellers enough time to step away from routine without using too many leave days.
For some, the purpose is simply to rest. For others, it is an opportunity to spend time with family, reconnect with friends, explore a new place, or enjoy a slower pace of life.
Social media also plays a role in destination discovery. While not everyone travels for social validation, photos, reels, and travel recommendations often inspire people to explore places they may not have considered earlier.
Short Getaways Across India
India offers countless destinations that can be explored through a short road trip.
North India
Travellers from Delhi can consider destinations such as , Rishikesh, Lansdowne, Neemrana, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Morni Hills. Those looking for a mix of history and culture can explore Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya.
For travellers in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, options include Amritsar, Patiala, Kasauli, Chail, Parwanoo, and Nahan. These destinations offer a mix of heritage, nature, and relaxed escapes.
South India
From Bengaluru, popular short-trip options include Bangalore to Coorg, Chikmagalur, Sakleshpur, Mysuru, Kabini, and Yercaud. Travellers based in Chennai can explore Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Yelagiri, Kanchipuram, and Pulicat.
Around Hyderabad, destinations such as Warangal, Bidar, Ananthagiri Hills, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Srisailam offer opportunities for quick breaks. In Kerala, Varkala, Vagamon, Kumarakom, and Athirappilly are suitable options for travellers seeking nature and relaxation.
East India
Eastern India also offers a wide range of short-trip destinations. From Kolkata, travellers can visit Shantiniketan, Bishnupur, Chandannagar, Bakkhali, and the Sundarbans.
In Odisha, Puri, Konark, Chilika, Cuttack, and Gopalpur are popular choices. Travellers in Jharkhand can explore Deoghar, Netarhat, Patratu Valley, and Hundru Falls, while destinations such as Rajgir, Nalanda, and Bodh Gaya offer history and cultural experiences in Bihar.
West India
Travelers from Mumbai can consider Lonavala, Khandala, Alibaug, Matheran, Igatpuri, Murud, and Kashid. From Pune, options include Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Bhandardara, Malshej Ghat, Lavasa, and Kolad.
In Gujarat, short trips to Saputara, Modhera, Patan, Champaner, and Polo Forest offer a change of scenery. Travellers exploring Rajasthan can consider Ajmer, Pushkar, Bundi, and Ranakpur.
Making Short Road Trips Easier
Better road connectivity and flexible travel options have made nearby destinations easier to access. Intercity cabs allow travellers to plan journeys around their schedules, choose suitable vehicles, and avoid the stress of driving long distances themselves.
With , travellers can book one-way, round-trip, airport, and multi-city cab services across India. Its one-way booking option is particularly useful for those who want to pay only for the journey they take.
A short trip does not have to involve extensive planning or a large budget. Sometimes, the best way to take a break is simply to choose a different road and discover what lies a few hours away.