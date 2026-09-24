₹1 Crore Term Insurance: How Much Does It Actually Cost at 25, 30 and 35?

A 1 crore term insurance policy can provide substantial financial protection for your family at a relatively affordable premium. However, the cost depends on several factors, including your age, gender, health, lifestyle, policy tenure and sum assured.

For a healthy non-smoking male, a ₹1 crore term insurance policy with cover up to age 60 may cost approximately ₹7,000–₹14,000 annually, depending on the age at which you purchase it. The premium generally increases as the entry age rises.

So, how much does 1 crore term insurance actually cost at 25, 30 and 35? Let’s understand the indicative premiums and the factors that influence them.

₹1 Crore Term Insurance Cost at Different Ages

The earlier you purchase term insurance, the longer your coverage period can be and the lower your premium may generally be. The following figures are indicative for a non-smoking male seeking ₹1 crore cover up to age 60.