Weekly Tarot Horoscope (22-28 January 2023): Check Astrological Predictions Here

Aries ♈️ This is going to be one week for you Aries people that will bring loads of happiness in your direction. In your daily life, you may have to face a lot of hard work. This can be due to a new project. Leaving an old way of life may cause you a little disappointment.

Taurus ♉️ Some of you may have to deal with a female authority figure. You are letting go of someone or an idea . A good time for creative ideas that will bring you profits and security in life. Not a very emotionally rich week.

Gemini ♊️ You may have to experience a sudden ending of a love relationship that may cause you heartbreak. A sense of betrayal will bother you. A goal involving international partnerships can give you benefits. A good time to launch new projects.