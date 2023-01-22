Weekly Tarot Horoscope (22-28 January 2023): Check Astrological Predictions Here
Weekly Horoscope: Check out the astrological predictions of all sun signs from 22 to 28 January 2023.
Are you excited to know what lies ahead in the week for you? well, we have got the astrological predictions of all Zodiac signs for you including Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Aries, Pisces, Sagittarius, Virgo, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Capricorn. Check out yours to know what is in the store for you.
Here's the weekly tarot horoscope prediction from 22 to 28 January 2023.
Aries ♈️ This is going to be one week for you Aries people that will bring loads of happiness in your direction. In your daily life, you may have to face a lot of hard work. This can be due to a new project. Leaving an old way of life may cause you a little disappointment.
Taurus ♉️ Some of you may have to deal with a female authority figure. You are letting go of someone or an idea . A good time for creative ideas that will bring you profits and security in life. Not a very emotionally rich week.
Gemini ♊️ You may have to experience a sudden ending of a love relationship that may cause you heartbreak. A sense of betrayal will bother you. A goal involving international partnerships can give you benefits. A good time to launch new projects.
Cancer ♋️ After a brief break, you have to spend a lot of time juggling responsibilities. A good time for financial benefits. If you have been avoiding exercising, this is a good time to take care of your health. Overall, you will enjoy your week.
Leo ♌️ You are mourning the end of a relationship and also remembering the good times you had with your partner. Plenty of responsibilities May weigh you down. Your work life is interesting, but quite burdensome this week.
Virgo ♍️ A sudden change in your duties and responsibilities may take you by surprise. The week may look heavy and you may have to exercise patience to go through it. Things will become easier as you work hard. Take special care of your health and exercise routine this week.
Libra ♎️ Some kind of anxiety is engulfing you. You are bored of the monotony in a relationship. Some of you may receive a job offer or a new business opportunity. It is good not to share your secrets with your colleagues. Be discreet in your dealings.
Scorpio ♏️ Brand-new beginning for you in business or in a new job. Those in a relationship may experience passionate times. You may be in the mood to take some risks in life now. Some quick action is required early in the week to cash in the opportunities.
Sagittarius ♐️ a news you receive early in the week will give you a lot of hope. A new opportunity looks good but you are feeling a little apprehensive about it. A new beginning is exciting and brings applause from your colleagues.
Capricorn ♑️ A very good week on an emotional level. Your relationships are going to give you peace and joy. Some of you may have to stand your ground to get what you want. The opposition you may receive May make you a little disappointed. Things may move a little slowly at work.
Aquarius ♒️ Life may appear full of struggles for some of you this week. The good news is that you will be able to overcome all your problems with hard work and determination. You are slowly moving Away from troubled waters to calmer shores.
Pisces ♓️ A sudden opportunity will bring excitement for some of you Pisces. While an encouraging job scene can excite you, past memories may continue to haunt you. Some of you can be the recipient of a gift that you will cherish. You are waiting for a News from abroad.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from astrology and horoscope
Topics: Horoscope Horoscope Today weekly horoscope
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.