Assam Election Phase 3: Focus Turns to Muslim, Bodo & Urban Votes

The run-up to the third phase of polling in Assam has had more than its share of drama and controversies. Take these incidents for instance:

An EVM being found in the car of a BJP MLA after the second phase of polling in Karimganj district.

In a polling booth with 90 voters in Dima Hasao, 171 votes were found to have been polled.

Top BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was handed a 48 hour ban for his comments against BPF chairman Hagrama Mohilary, which was reduced to 24 hours after his "unconditional apology".

The police reportedly carried out a raid on BPF candidate from Kokrajhar East Pramila Rani Brahma.

This is not an exhaustive list but only an indicative one showing the high drama that has taken place in the last leg of the electoral battle in Assam.