Dear EC, What’s the Script? Priyanka Asks After Assam EVM ‘Theft’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Varda on Friday, 2 April, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to manipulate the polls and called for a “serious re-evaluation of the use of electronic voting machines (EVM)” by all national parties.

This came after a video surfaced on social media showing EVMs, in what was claimed to be the car of a BJP candidate in Assam’s Barak Valley region late on 1 April, just hours after polling. The candidate, Krishnendu Paul, is a sitting MLA from Patharkandi.

“What is the script? The car of the Election Commission was damaged. Then a vehicle appeared there. The vehicle turned out to be one owned by a BJP candidate. The innocent Election Commission continued to ride in it. Dear EC, what is the matter? You must give the country some clarification on this,” Priyanka tweeted.