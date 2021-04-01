‘Maha Vikas or Mahajooth’: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Assam

Addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 1 April attacked the opposition saying that the state’s Assembly elections will see a contest between the “Maha Vikas” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the “Mahajooth” of the Congress-led alliance, Mahajoth (Grand Alliance).

Slipping in a football parlance in his address, the PM said that the people of Assam will show a ‘red card’ to Congress and its allies in the polls, and added that they “trust NDA for development, peace, security of the state.”

Elections will be held in Kokrajhar in the third and final phase of polling on 6 April.

Seeking a second term in the northeastern state, he said, "With the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas', the NDA government is working here for your welfare. People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in the first phase of polling."