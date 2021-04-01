‘Maha Vikas or Mahajooth’: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Assam
Elections will be held in Kokrajhar in the third and final phase of polling on 6 April.
Addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 1 April attacked the opposition saying that the state’s Assembly elections will see a contest between the “Maha Vikas” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the “Mahajooth” of the Congress-led alliance, Mahajoth (Grand Alliance).
Slipping in a football parlance in his address, the PM said that the people of Assam will show a ‘red card’ to Congress and its allies in the polls, and added that they “trust NDA for development, peace, security of the state.”
Elections will be held in Kokrajhar in the third and final phase of polling on 6 April.
Seeking a second term in the northeastern state, he said, "With the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas', the NDA government is working here for your welfare. People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in the first phase of polling."
Continuing his attack on the primary Opposition he said, “Congress has handed over its 'hand' and fortune to leaders of that party which had pushed Kokrajhar into violence. Congress is dreaming of coming to power in Assam with the help of those people whom it had saved for its vote bank.”
He added that it never even asked of those working in the tea gardens, claiming the NDA government addressed every concern of the workers there.
Meanwhile, voting for 39 out of 126 Assembly constituencies began on Thursday, with the electoral fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women aspirants, at stake. The six regions voting in the second phase make it the most complex of all 3 phases of polling and includes almost every sub-region within Assam.
Voting in Assam began on 27 March, with the one remaining phase to be held on 6 April.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.