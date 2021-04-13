Gauhati HC Dismisses Centre’s Plea Against Akhil Gogoi’s Bail

The Gauhati High Court on Monday, 12 April, dismissed the state's petition against the bail of Assam peasant activist Akhil Gogoi granted by a special National Investigation Agency court on 1 October, 2020.

Gogoi was granted bail after a five-day hearing in one of the two cases being probed by the NIA on his alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests in Assam last year.

In a significant ruling, the bench of Justices Suman Shyam and Mir Alfaz Ali noted that to attract the offenses punishable under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the crime must be a terrorist act and must reflect the intent to threaten India's sovereignty, integrity, unity etc sufficiently, reported Live Law.