Assam: EVMs Allegedly Found in BJP MLA’s Jeep, ‘Losers’ Says Cong
Situation is tense in Patharkandi in Karimganj district after the discovery of EVMs allegedly in the MLAs car.
Barely a few hours after the second phase of polling ended in Assam, a video surfaced alleging that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being transported in the car of BJP MLA from Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul.
The video was tweeted out by senior Assam-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan, who also reported that the “situation is tense in Patharkandi” because of this incident.
In the video, EVMs can be seen inside a white coloured jeep with the registration number AS 10B 0022. In the video people can be heard saying that the jeep belongs to Krishnendu Paul.
‘BJP is Losing Assam’: Congress
The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to steal the election, with several top leaders tweeting about the incident, such as MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Gaurav Gogoi, party’s in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh and senior leader Rakibul Hussain.
Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora has even threatened that the party would boycott the election “if this open loot and rigging of EVMs doesn’t stop immediately”.
The BJP or the election commission are yet to respond to this allegation. This story will be updated as and when they do.
