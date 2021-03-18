Elections 2021: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Assam, Attacks Congress

“In 2016, when I came here, I was shocked to know that Congress government ran Divisional Commissioner for Barak Valley from Guwahati. NDA govt has overcome this injustice,” PM Modi asserted.

While talking of the Barak Valley, PM Modi said that rail connectivity was very poor in Barak Valley, and people have continuously demanded for it. Quality of roads, too, was poor, he added.

While highlighting the need for BJP’s ‘development model,’ PM Modi said, “People had to travel long distances to reach different parts of Assam. Gas connectivity, too, wasn't up to the mark. The BJP govt is swiftly pulling Assam out of this situation. Congress kept Assam divided in every way, BJP tried to connect Assam in every way.”

PM Modi concluded his speech in Karimganj with BJP’s development mantra, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas.”