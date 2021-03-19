‘Congress to Ensure CAA Isn’t Implemented in Assam’: Rahul Gandhi

In an address to tea garden workers in Dibrugarh district later on Friday, Gandhi said, "BJP promised Rs 351, but gives Rs 167 to Assam tea workers. I'm not Narendra Modi, I don't lie. Today, we give you five guarantees: Rs 365 for tea workers, we'll stand against CAA, 5 lakh jobs, 200 units free electricity and Rs 2,000 for housewives."

Gandhi also targeted the government's 'Make in India' initiave, while assuring a special ministry for the tea industry.

"PM talks about 'Make in India', but if you check mobile phones, shirts, you'll find 'Made in China' on them, instead of Made in Assam and India. But we want to see Made in Assam and India. This can't be done by BJP as they only work for industrialists," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress MP is in Assam for a two-day visit ahead of the Assembly elections, where the Congress and alliance partners are against the incumbent BJP-coalition led by Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Saturday, he will be releasing the Congress manifesto. Assam will be voting in three phases on 27 March, 1 and 6 April, with the results to be announced on 2 May, along with the results of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal.