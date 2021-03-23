BJP Releases Manifesto for Assam, Nadda Says NRC to be ‘Corrected’

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday, 23 March, said that the party will work on a “corrected NRC (National Register of Citizens) for Assam’s protection” as he released the party’s manifesto for the Assam Assembly election.

“We shall protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilisation stays safe. To protect Assam’s political rights, the delimitation process will be sped up,” Nadda was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The BJP chief also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in “letter and spirit”.