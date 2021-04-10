Assam Polls: EC Orders Repolling at 4 Booths in 3 Constituencies
The EC has ordered re-polling in four polling stations on 20 April.
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday, 10 April, ordered re-polling in four polling stations in three Assembly constituencies in southern Assam.
The Election Commission Secretary Ajay Kumar Verma, in a letter to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade, said that considering all the reports and other circumstances, the EC has ordered re-polling in four polling stations on 20 April.
The re-polling would be held in Indira MV School (Right) under Ratabari (SC) Assembly constituency, Madhya Dhanchari Lower Primary School under Sonai Assembly segment, Khothlir Lower Primary School and Mualdam Lower Primary School, both under Halflong (ST) Assembly seat.
Why is Repolling Happening at These Seats?
In Sonai, police personnel accompanying Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP candidate Aminul Haque Laskar, had opened fire at people amid alleged clashes between people of rival factions.
Laskar has been questioned in the matter and the personnel accompanying him have been suspended.
In Halfong, at least six polling personnel were suspended after it was found that the Khothlir Lower Primary School booth, with 90 valid voters, registered 181 votes during the second phase of polls on 1 April.
The repolling would be held at the Mualdam Lower Primary School in connection with the ballot mismatch in Khothlir Lower Primary School.
In Ratabari, an EVM from the Indira MV School was found in a BJP candidate’s wife’s vehicle on 1 April. The Election Commission had suspended the presiding officer, three other polling officials and an armed escort official.
Repolling will take place at the four polling booths across the 3 constituencies.
The three-phase elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly were held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results would be declared on 2 May.
