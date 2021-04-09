Assam Oppn MLAs Taken To Jaipur Hotel ‘to Prevent Horse-Trading’

Just two days after polling concluded for the Assam Assembly elections, several MLAs of the Congress alliance have been sent to Jaipur so as to prevent them from being lured by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to reports.

As per NDTV, at least 22 MLAs have been taken to the Fairmont Hotel.

Speaking to the media, All India United Democratic Front ‘s (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal said that the MLAs will be contacted the day the Mahajot alliance forms the government in Assam.