Assam Hit By 2nd Earthquake of 4.6 Magnitude, No Damage Reported

Ten casualties were reported, including two who died of a heart attack, and several buildings reported significant damage. Officials said that two more earthquakes hit the state back-to-back following the first, with the strongest being of 6.4 magnitude.

According to PTI, the tremors were also felt in Meghalaya as well as Bengal. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that strong tremors repeatedly struck other northeastern areas as well as parts of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others offered their condolences and support to the state on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters and NDTV)