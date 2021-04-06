Assam Polls Phase 3: Voting Begins; Bodo, Muslim Votes in Focus

Voting began in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly elections on Tuesday, 6 April, wherein 40 seats out of Assam's 126 constituencies will cast their ballots.

Several key candidates like Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, Assam BJP President Ranjit Dass at Paracharkuchi, and senior AIUDF leader Aminul Islam from Mankachar, are in the fray.