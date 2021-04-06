Assam Polls Phase 3: Voting Begins; Bodo, Muslim Votes in Focus
Voting began in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly elections on Tuesday, 6 April, wherein 40 seats out of Assam's 126 constituencies will cast their ballots.
Several key candidates like Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, Assam BJP President Ranjit Dass at Paracharkuchi, and senior AIUDF leader Aminul Islam from Mankachar, are in the fray.
- Out of the 40, 20 seats are in Muslim-majority districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara, South Salmara, and Bongaigaon.
- Eight are in the Bodoland area districts like Baksa, Chirang, and Kokrajhar.
- Ten are in Guwahati and nearby areas in the Kamrup region and Nalbari district.
- Out of the 40 seats, BPF is contesting eight and AIUDF in 7.
Voting Begins
Key Seats of AIUDF, BPF to Vote
Unlike the first phase, in which the Congress was directly taking on the BJP-AGP alliance, the third phase has a much greater presence of its allies – AIUDF and the Bodoland People's Front.
Key Candidates in the Fray
Among the key candidates in this phase are Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, Assam BJP president Ranjit Dass at Paracharkuchi, senior AIUDF leader Aminul Islam from Mankachar, senior Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed from Chaygaon, senior BPF leaders Chandra Brahma from Sidli, and Pramila Brahma from Kokrajhar East.
