Centre Clears Bill To Replace Delhi Ordinance on Control of Services: Report

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, 25 July, cleared a bill seeking to replace the ordinance that gives the Centre greater control over services in Delhi, India Today reported.

What is the ordinance all about? The ordinance issued by the Centre on 19 May aimed to overturn a Supreme Court judgment which had given executive powers to the Delhi government with regard to services, including transfer and posting of officers, in the national capital.

The proposed bill will empower Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to express differences of opinion with the Delhi government on the matter of services, to an extent that he will be able to send files back to the Delhi Cabinet for reconsideration.

Protests against the ordinance: Over the last few weeks, the ordinance has become a major bone of contention between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the BJP government at the Centre.