Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019What we know  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nine Dead in a Spate of US Mass Shooting Incidents: What To Know

Nine Dead in a Spate of US Mass Shooting Incidents: What To Know

The location of two shootings was at a mushroon farm and trucking farm in northern California's Half Moon Bay.
The Quint
What We Know
Published:

Three mass shooting incidents killed a total of nine people in the US on Monday, 23 January.

|

(Photo: Pixabay)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Three mass shooting incidents killed a total of nine people in the US on Monday, 23 January. </p></div>

Three mass shooting incidents killed a total of nine people in the US on Monday, 23 January.

The location of two shootings was at a mushroon farm and trucking farm in northern California's Half Moon Bay, according to a report by NPR.

  • A third shooting was reported in Iowa at a school that runs a mentorship programme for at-risk youth.

The death toll in the Half Moon Bay shooting is at 7, with three more victims in critical condition.

  • Two students have reportedly been killed while an employee has been injured in the Iowa school shooting.

The suspect in the Half Moon Bay shooting was identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao and has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

  • Three suspects have been taken into custody in the case of the Iowa school shooting.

What they're saying: "At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT