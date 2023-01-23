Dance Instructor, Quick to Anger: Who Was Monterey Park Shooter Huu Can Tran?

Huu Can Tran, the suspect accused of killing 10 people in Monterey Park on Sunday, 22 January, was found dead inside his van.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The gunman accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Los Angeles' Monterey Park on Sunday, 22 January, was found dead in a white van after shooting himself with his firearm, local authorities have said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the assailant as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, an Asian American, and said that the motive behind the shooting was not yet clear.
The shooting incident had taken place in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, where thousands of Asian Americans had gathered to celebrate Lunar New Year.
The Monterey Park massacre was the US' fifth mass killing this month.
Tran was said to have been a frequent visitor at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where the shooting took place, and even used to give informal lessons there, his ex-wife told CNN.
His former wife, who asked not to be named, said that she had met Tran around 20 years ago at the ballroom itself – which was a popular gathering place for the Asian American community in Monterey Park.
She said that Tran was impressed with her dance moves, and offered to give her free lessons. The two got married soon after that.
Tran filed for divorce from his wife in 2005, and it was approved the following year.
Another long-time acquaintance said that Tran would visit the ballroom dance studio "almost every night" and lived just five minutes away from the studio in San Gabriel Valley.
He further added that he had not seen Tran for many years and was "totally shocked" when he got to know about the shooting.
Apart from teaching dancing at the studio, the suspect worked as a truck driver and had a registered business called Tran's Trucking Inc. from 2002-2004, CNN reported.
He then managed to flee the scene and was later found dead on Sunday by law enforcement officials in his van.
"He (the assailant) intended to kill more people," the police said in a press conference on Sunday night, adding, "This could've been much worse."
"The patrons near the Lai Lai Ballroom saved lives," the police added.
The mass shooting is the country's fifth in 2023 alone, and the deadliest since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022, when 21 people were shot dead inside an elementary school.
(With inputs from CNN and The Independent.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)