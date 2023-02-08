POCSO Case: Deepak Chaurasiya Misses Hearing 'to Meet CM', Arrest Warrant Issued

A Haryana court on Wednesday, 8 February issued another arrest warrant against Journalist-News Anchor Deepak Chaurasiya, in relation to a 2013 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case.
The warrant: The Additional Sessions Judge Shashi Chauhan issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against the journalist after he skipped a hearing, purportedly because of a pre-scheduled interview with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 4 February, which was the day of the hearing, reported LiveLaw.
In response to Chaurasiya's counsel submitting an application of personal exemption from court, the judge reportedly said:
Prosecution, meanwhile, added that Chaurasiya's absence could be attributed to him wanting to delay the proceedings further.
The case against Chaurasiya: The case against the journalist pertains to him airing 'morphed, edited and obscene' videos of a 10-year-old girl and her family, and associating it to an unrelated sexual offences case.
