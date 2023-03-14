CBI Launches Probe Into Red Cross Branches in 4 States, 1 UT | What We Know

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an inquiry into the regional branches of the Red Cross Society across four states and a Union Territory over alleged corruption and financial irregularities, officials said on Monday, 13 March.

The Union Health Ministry is said to have received complaints of alleged corruption from the charitable trust's branches in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to news agency PTI.

Tamil Nadu: Ministry officials said that serious allegations were brought forward against the Tamil Nadu branch.

"The accused chairman and other office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu branch obtained a stay from the high court in Chennai against investigation by the CBI. The stay stands vacated in June 2022. Currently, the chairman has resigned and the matter is with the CBI," Health Ministry officials said.