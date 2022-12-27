Gujarat: BSF Man Killed for Protesting Against Minor Daughter's Video, 7 Nabbed

Image used for representational purposes only.
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed on Saturday, 24 December, in Gujarat's Kheda, allegedly by seven members of a family after he protested against a purportedly objectionably video of his minor daughter posted online.
What had happened? The jawan along with his wife and son had gone to the house of the family, charging one of the members for allegedly circulating the video of his daughter on social media, the police said on Tuesday, 27 December.
The solider was injured on his head and other body parts, which resulted in his death.
His son also suffered severe head injuries during the scuffle, and his wife sustained injuries as well, news agency PTI reported.
Case filed: A First Information Report was filed on Sunday at the Chaklasi police station under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
Following this, the seven accused persons were arrested on Sunday, and were sent to judicial custody on Monday.
A forensic team has been collecting further evidence in the case, and an investigation is ongoing, the police added.
