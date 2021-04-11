Amit Shah Blames Mamata for Provoking Clashes in WB’s Cooch Behar

Lashing back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that it was her appeal to the people to target security forces that provoked the clash in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar on Saturday.

This statement comes just hours after Banerjee had called the incident a ‘genocide’ and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

"Mamata Banerjee's advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) in Sitalkuchi. Even now, attempts are being made to politicise the killings," Shah said during a rally in Santipur district.

Four men were shot dead on Saturday morning in a clash with security forces outside a polling booth, during the fourth phase of state elections, triggering a blame game between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress.