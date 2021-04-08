‘Didi O Didi’ a Catcall, Insults Women: Mahua Moitra, TMC Slam PM

In almost all political rallies in West Bengal during the Assembly elections campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used one line to address state Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee – ‘Didi O Didi.’

Although the tone of the ‘Didi O Didi’ was called out as ‘mocking’ and an ‘insult to women of the state’ since the very first time it was used in 2021 rallies, by the TMC, PM Modi continued to use the phrase. Most recently, in a rally in Howrah on 6 April, he said: