4 Dead as CISF ‘Opens Fire’ After Being Attacked in Cooch Behar

At least four people have been shot dead in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, where nine seats are voting on Saturday, 10 April, in the fourth phase of the state Assembly elections.

According to police sources cited by news agency PTI, four people died as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly opened fire after purportedly coming under attack in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dola Sen alleged that the Central forces opened fire twice. "In Block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one was killed and three injured, in Sitalkuchi block, three were killed and one injured. Central Forces are doing injustice to people and they've crossed limits. When CM called them out, the Election Commission issued her notices," she was quoted as saying.