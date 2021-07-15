India's 6 Months of COVID-19 Vaccination: Start a Targeted Drive Right Now

States have found many ‘unique’ ways of rationing and optimising the vaccine supply, some of which keep the needy from getting vaccinated.

For example, in government-run vaccination centres, people are refused vaccines on frivolous grounds.

“You have high blood pressure, come later”.

“Oh, there is an allergy in your hand, come later”.

“Achcha, you have recovered from a fever a few days ago, you should wait for vaccine”.

However, throughout this, the Union government has insisted that there is no shortage.

Yes, there is one setting where there is no shortage of vaccines and that is the private sector.