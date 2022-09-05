Agnipath Row in Nepal: Can General Pande’s Visit Settle the Dust?

So, can India treat the Agnipath recruitment in Nepal like any other recruitment, say, in Punjab or Bihar regiments? Nepal is a sovereign country and India is bound by the obligations of the 1947 agreement to fill the shortfall in its six Gorkha regiments. Going by the present situation, the soldiers will not be called Gorkhalis but Agniveers. This is against the spirit of the 1947 agreement.

Second, the attraction for Nepali men to join Agnipath is clearly missing. They join Gorkha regiments in the UK and India seeking a better life after retirement because of the attractive pension packages, which are clearly higher than in Nepal. In the Agnipath scheme, a total of Rs 11 lakh is offered at the end of four years with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, out of which 30 percent is deducted as provident fund for employees and the like.

Third, as Agnipath is a separate scheme sans any connection with the tripartite agreement, there is no guarantee that Nepali Agniveers will be retained after four years. For example, let's say that out of 100 Agniveers, 75 quit and only 25 are further retained. How many of those 25 retained will be Nepali Agniveers? The scheme is silent about what happens to them after four years of service.