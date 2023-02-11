Food, Fetish & Female Gaze: How Shobhaa De at 75 Won't Stop Lusting for Life!

De is just emotional when she talks about life during the pandemic. It was a time when she had nowhere to go, yet she lived happily through those unending, silent and tragic months. She made no effort to go through her clothes. There was no one to go to, no one to impress. Writes De, “This had become a shared syndrome world over—a symbol of our collective isolation. And yet, those unopened packages provide an incentive. It was important to believe that I would be donning those silken wonders soon.”

De does write to get reactions, she has been writing because she had to write, she loved to write. She has not missed a single deadline, not missed a single column. But she feels the current times are different, she does not explain clearly, there is a subtle political hint here. She writes in the book: “Getting into trouble becomes an addiction. The force is with me! Take that, you activist-shaktivists. See you in Srinagar.”

And she wants people to write and express themselves. She knows there are thousands creating content by the micro-seconds. De feels it is a wonderful way of expression. I heard her talking to a television host where she said she has made her life simpler, examples of which are all over Insatiable.

De loves watching Uorfi Javed every morning to see what she wears and the way she carries herself, the way she comes to the turf without degrading herself. De gets upset when people say Uorfi should be arrested. She feels it is wrong, why should Uorfi be arrested, for what? Is she breaking any law?

I loved the lines where a staunch feminist De argues for women, and tells men to shut up when she compares breasts to cleavage. She prefers mounds and wonders if men genuinely feel strong about their private parts since they are obliged to hold their genitals several times a day while peeing. “Women also stare at other women’s breasts, but the opportunities to do so are far fewer.”