India Needs Closure on These Five Big Cases Pending Before the SC

Kashmir had, until recently been under a stringent and harsh lockdown, ever since 5 August when Article 370 was read down, the state bifurcated and stripped of statehood without seeking the views of the state assembly. Hundreds were arrested, including public representatives and three former Chief Ministers were held under the tough Public Safety Act. Whether all the new laws are in consonance with the Constitution is an issue hanging fire in the Supreme Court. The first petition was filed as early as 9 August, 2019.

There are 23 petitioners and several issues raised. The matter was last listed on 2 March, 2020, when a Constitution bench comprising five judges of the SC held that there was no need to refer the matter to a larger bench. However, thereafter no hearings have taken place.

The matter of downgrading a state to a UT and simultaneously bifurcating it, without reference to its assembly is the first in the history of independent India. Along with the removal of the ‘special status’ afforded to it from the very start, this is a matter that examines the very terms on which J&K became part of the Indian union and whether unilateral abrogation by the Central Government/Parliament to Article 370 is at all permissible. On the issue of conversion from State to UT, the federal structure of India is in question, for eg. can this happen to any other state?

The Court would need to hear this and decide if this would be a precedent for the future and other states.