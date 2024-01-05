Does Afterlife Exist? What My Travels Along the Ghats in Varanasi Revealed

Aghoris are no ordinary sadhus. They claim they are the only surviving sect derived from the Kapalika tradition, a Tantric, non-Puranic form of Shaivism which originated in medieval India between the 7th and 8th century CE.

They also practice post-mortem cannibalism, eating flesh from foraged human corpses, including those taken from cremation ghats.

"We live on the belief of afterlife and moksha, we live with spirits. We feel the spirits when we pray in the dead of the night. The spirits come close, they are all over us. They are the ones who have not been freed from this world despite death. You must trust us. Else, join the prayers," laughed Muktananda.

Muktananda said the belief about moksha does not exist everywhere in India. He says Manikarnika is special. The place was named after the earrings of Sati – described in the Puranas as Adi Shakti fell there. The Puranas claim Sati married Shiva and walked into the fire to protest her father’s insult to her husband. Shiva, claims the Puranas, carried her body around the world and her body parts fell to the ground at 51 places, all sacred to Hindus.

But it is still a belief.

Sitting next to Avadhoot, another aghori, said the debate over moksha and the afterlife will exist lifelong in India, especially among believers and non-believers. But afterlife is a part of the Hindu psyche. So is moksha that all Hindus desire because of their very strong belief there’s heaven, and there are Gods and there is something called the "final release from the cycle of life”.