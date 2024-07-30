Budget 2024-25: Bharat Can't Be Truly 'Viksit' if Our Children Are Not Protected

Mahatma Gandhi used to say, "Whenever you are in doubt, recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man and ask yourself if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him.”

India is home to the world’s largest child population. Around 442 million children or 37 percent of the country’s total population are below 18 years of age. This latest budget and the upcoming two budgets are our opportunities to harness the dreams and potential of the generation that will shape India's future.

Educated and healthy children of today are the country’s assets of tomorrow. As India marches to become a Vishwa Guru, we ought to take along children on this journey. Prioritising children in budgetary allocations is not a matter of choice but a prerequisite for prosperity.