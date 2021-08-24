Father Figure & Icon: St Stephen’s College Professor Dr David Baker Passes Away

Historian and Delhi University professor Dr David Baker passed away on Monday, 23 August, at the age of 89. Dr Baker had joined St Stephen’s College as a history teacher in 1969 and had remained a vital part of the college ever since, going on to be ‘block tutor’ for many batches of students.

His passing was announced by St Stephen’s College principal Professor John Varghese on Monday, with a notice that read the ‘Passing away of an icon’.