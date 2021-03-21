Committed to Academic Freedom: Ashoka University’s Chancellor 

Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a vocal critic of the ruling government, had resigned from Ashoka University earlier this week, following a meeting with the institution’s founders, which made it clear that his association with the university could be considered a “political liability”.

Fellow professor and former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian also tendered his resignation in support two days later, stating that the university could “no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom”.

The resignation led to students and faculty expressing unconditional solidarity with the professor, with students even staging protests inside the campus.

In the early hours of Sunday, Mehta penned a letter to the students, restating his decision to step down from his position. “The underlying circumstances that led to the resignation will not change for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.