Thank You Sunita Williams, You Made Indian Kids Dream of Reaching for the Stars

And, a glitter shimmered in the eyes of a kid, caught by the mystery, the beauty and the vastness of the cosmos –all feeding into his innate curiosity.

“I shall be an astronaut, one day,” I proclaimed in class, prompted by my Grade II English teacher's inquiry about our dream careers, one fine morning.

“I will go to space,” I told her, who later happily shared my dreams with my loving Indian parents.

What followed was weeks of career counselling–yes, at age seven–where I was told about the many perils of a career in space: rigorous training, hard-to-swallow food pills, cool-yet-heavy space suits and, worst, the fear of never returning home from space.

In these scare-me-out-of-space sessions, my mother was enthusiastically joined by my loving cousin sister, Manpreet. Had he known the duo, one could say ‘Lost in Space’ director Stephen Hopkins sought his inspiration from them!

As fate would have it, years after that, I would go on to teach her daughter about my love–space! But we get to that later.

Weeks later, in another career day activity at school, I conceded: “Maybe I won’t go to space, but I can be an engineer!”

A eureka moment for my mom, only she didn’t know years later I would chase another dream, one she initially resisted but eventually appreciated: journalism.

But you never forget your first love. I continue to dabble with space science and astronomy to this day.

The 700mm Newtonian reflector telescope on my terrace is proof of that!