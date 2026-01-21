3 Missions, 608 Days in Space: Sunita Williams Retitires from NASA After 27 Yrs

advertisement
Sunita Williams, a veteran astronaut of Indian origin, retired from NASA at the end of December 2025 after a 27-year career. She completed three missions aboard the International Space Station, logging 608 days in space and setting a record for the most spacewalking time by a woman.
Williams returned to Earth in March 2025 after a nine-month mission that was extended due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule.
According to The Indian Express, Williams’ final mission began in June 2024 and was initially planned for one week but lasted over nine months due to Starliner malfunctions. She and her crewmate, Butch Wilmore, ultimately returned aboard a SpaceX capsule.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Williams is currently on an India tour, which she described as a “homecoming.” During an interactive session in New Delhi, she reflected on her multicultural heritage and the importance of unity, stating, “Every person I know is there, every animal, every plant, everything we know is there. We’re all in this one little space in our solar system, and I think it changes your perception about us having any differences.”
As highlighted by Financial Express, Williams’ visit to India included an emotional reunion with the family of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla. Williams met Chawla’s 90-year-old mother and sister in Delhi, rekindling memories of their close bond. Chawla’s mother described Williams as “like a family member,” recalling how Williams supported the family after Chawla’s death in the Columbia disaster. Williams also delivered a lecture at IIT Delhi and is scheduled to participate in the Kerala Literature Festival.
Coverage revealed that Williams’ connection to India is deeply personal, as her father was born in Gujarat and her mother in Slovenia. During her Delhi visit, Williams expressed her desire to maintain ties with Chawla’s family and emphasized the significance of her Indian roots.
Williams’ career was marked by several milestones, including commanding the International Space Station and conducting nine spacewalks totaling 62 hours. Reporting indicated that she is tied for the sixth-longest single spaceflight by an American and was the first person to run a marathon in space. Her leadership contributed to the advancement of commercial missions and the Artemis program.
“Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what’s possible,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stated.
Williams advocates for democratic collaboration in space exploration. She emphasized the need for international rules of engagement, drawing parallels to the governance of Antarctica. Williams highlighted that viewing Earth from space reinforces the interconnectedness of humanity and the importance of working together.
Williams’ resilience during her extended mission was evident, as she adapted to uncertainty and focused on supporting her team. Further details noted her commitment to teamwork and her belief that space exploration requires global cooperation. She also addressed the expansion of the private sector in space, stating that human adaptability and training are key to future missions.
Williams’ ongoing India visit includes participation in the Kerala Literature Festival, where she is a featured guest. Event announcements confirmed her presence at the festival, which is set to host prominent international figures and sessions on science and literature.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.