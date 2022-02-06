‘It started with a Dishwasher’: An IAF Officer Recounts an Unusual Friendship

She met her partner, who was a gentleman to the core, scripting another chapter of her life that led to contended marital bliss with another baby girl joining the family. Her life continued with the girls growing up, doted upon by their parents and well-wishers, while the family continued to prosper and enjoy life like any other upper-middle-class family of Sobo, or South Mumbai. The elder daughter got married and settled in the US, while the younger one after finishing her studies also emigrated to the US, settling down with a good job over there.

The first signs of tragedy struck the family when the elder daughter, diagnosed with cancer in the US, passed away. As the years went by, the lady's husband suffered a stroke, restricting his mobility. The family continued to live life to the fullest, travelling as and when feasible, socialising, going to the club and mingling with friends. The younger daughter, now well-settled in the US, continued to visit her parents more than a couple of times a year, while they also made occasional trips across the continent, their health permitting. The spirit of the woman, always immaculately clad in a sari, with nail polish and lipstick and an unmatched joie de vivre and zest for life, would certainly put many youngsters to shame.