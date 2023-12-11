Australia’s New Visa Rules Will Slow Down Foreign Student Traffic, Not Stop It

Enrolled international students are just one group of temporary migrants. Some former international students are eligible for post-study work visas of up to six years when they finish their course.

Thanks to border closures, the pandemic caused a major decline in the number of international students living in Australia. To encourage international students to return, the Australian government allowed international students to work more hours and increased post-study visa work rights.

But the rate at which international students have returned has been much quicker than many expected. There have also been several recent reviews into the migration system highlighting problems.

One review found Australia was creating a class of “permanently temporary” migrants in Australia. These are people who have lived in the country for an extended period but have no path to permanent residency or citizenship.

Another review found the migration system, including student visas, was the subject of major abuses.