Can Sreedharan Break Kerala’s ‘Pathetic’ Governance Model?

In a move that threatens to upturn George Bernard Shaw’s quip “politics is the last resort for the scoundrel”, technocrat Padma Vibhushan E Sreedharan entered politics, and will contest the forthcoming assembly elections from Kerala’s Palakkad constituency as a BJP candidate. Palakkad is the largest among the state’s 14 districts and also known as the rice bowl of Kerala.

Whether the party chose him or he chose the party is not clear, but Sreedharan has since publicly acknowledged “I’ve always been a BJP sympathiser for long which became even more pronounced since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014“.

A bit of irony here. At 88, Sreedharan is well above PM Narendra Modi’s stated upper limit of 75 years for a party position. Sreedharan’s mature years also diminishes his own initial pitch as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the (unlikely) event of the party coming to power in Kerala. Even so, the Metroman’s entry into politics comes across as a timely coincidence of wants.