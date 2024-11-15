The Human Side of Nehru

Much has been written and will continue to be written for centuries to come, on the life and the gigantic contribution of India's first and longest-serving Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India. This essay is primarily based on the diaries of KF Rustamji, the security officer to Pundit Nehru (1952-58), compiled by another IPS officer PV Rajgopal in the book I Was Nehru's Shadow, a book published in 2014.

Rustamji took over as the chief security officer to the Prime Minister in August 1952. On Nehru, Rustamji writes, "He had a frugal lifestyle, and his eating habits were simple. JN's simplicity in his dress is well known. His usual dress was the churidar and white achkan with a red rose in the buttonhole... The cap - white and faintly worn, gave him a handsome, youthful appearance while successfully concealing his bald pate...Half the people of India would not have recognised Nehru if they had seen him without the cap."

Jawaharlal Nehru disliked wastage. "He cribbed and nagged about food wastage, stopped the car often so that someone might go and turn off a leaking tap."

In September 1956, Rustamji accompanied Nehru to Riyadh and wrote, "I found him padding around the fabulous palace specially built for his visit, switching off the lights that were blazing all around ... trying to economise in an Arabian Night's palace."

During the PM's visit to Dibrugarh (Assam) the same year, Rustamji records, "I entered his room before dinner and saw something which interested me - the black socks of the Prime Minister which had been clumsily darned in white thread by Hari (Nehru's attendant). Thereafter, I often saw Hari stitching his torn socks. The same pair of shoes went on for years."

Rustamji rightly observes, "I doubt whether there is any head of state who lived more simply and endured as much as Nehru." In his book Nice Guys Finish Second, BK Nehru (nephew of Jawaharlal Nehru) has written, "Much to Motilal's chagrin and disappointment, Jawaharlal took no interest whatsoever in the new house. In fact, he was positively non-cooperative to show his disapproval of his father's continued preoccupation with the material world. A contractor who suggested that Dadaji (Motilal) might consult the man for whom the house was being built was snubbed by being told that the 'Chhote Saheb' had no interest whatever in the house ... Father and son both wore khadder; but while the father wore the finest, brought specially from Andhra, the son wore the coarsest because that was all the peasant could afford."