A Bedrock for Sustainable Packaging

Compostable flexible packaging exemplifies responsible innovation, driven by a sense of responsibility to preserve our planet's delicate ecological balance. Companies are demonstrating their unwavering commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future by explicitly stating their sustainability goals, driving research towards cost-effective recyclable and regenerative packaging, and encouraging the exploration of novel bio-materials like renewable cellulosic materials.

The potential of biomimicry

Using biomimicry can be an active way to solve the dilemma of setting up a sustainable ecosystem and establishing circular chain viability. In the packaging industry, especially for the lightweight structures catering to food products and F&Bs, discovering and innovating on new materials that come from the Earth and go back to their source will help establish a circular chain. However, due to the experimental nature of the research, pooling resources and efficiencies of different businesses grant the industry the economic advantage it needs. Further, shared findings create synergy for all players, from F&Bs to OEMs, to be on the same page. It streamlines the process of getting products out to market and improving accessibility instantaneously. A combination of such a lean system added to constant collaborative R&D can help the industry achieve the accelerated pace it requires to cut plastic pollution quickly.