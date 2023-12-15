COP28: Towards a Tough Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

The debate on fossil fuels reflected the debate at COP26 in Glasgow on a ‘phase out’ of the use of coal which ended with the acceptance of a ‘phase down’ at the last moment. It was argued in Dubai that a phase out commitment would likely have required a shift away from fossil fuels until their use is eliminated, while a phase down agreement would have indicated a reduction in their use—but not an absolute end. Many may have argued that coal and fossil fuels are like chalk and cheese, which cannot be compared. The new formulation satisfied governments, but not young activists, one of whom interrupted a Presidency event while holding a sign that read “End fossil fuels, save our planet and our future.” Greta Thornburg, if she was there, would have shouted, “Prove us wrong!”

The final compromise on fossil fuels made it easy for the conference to deflect other controversies. Scores of governments insisted on strong language to signal an eventual end to the fossil fuel era over protests by the members of OPEC and its allies. “It is the first time that the world unites around such a clear text on the need to transition away from fossil fuels. It has been the elephant in the room. At last, we addressed it head on,” said a European delegate. It is a mystery that the US and other western countries championed phasing out of fossil fuels as such a measure would affect them equally. The best explanation is that it was play-acting on their part to concede on such an issue in their effort to safeguard their emission levels.