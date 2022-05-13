Marital Rape Must Be an Offence, Anything Less Is an Insult to Women

Marital rape is rape. It must be considered an offence.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na…here, marital rape MUST be an offence. Anything less is an insult to Indian women.
A marriage does not equal a wife consenting to sex with her husband, for life. In fact, if we value the institution of marriage, then forced sex – marital rape – must be treated as an abuse of marriage.
Here's what senior lawyer Karuna Nandy has to say:
If a woman can't choose when she wants or, more importantly, does not want to have sex, it's simply not an equal relationship. And surely, a marriage MUST be an equal relationship.
If we agree that India's laws MUST guarantee sexual autonomy to India's women, then those laws MUST cover marriage. Because, that's the institution within which almost all sex takes place, isn't it?
Listen again, to Karuna Nandy:
The excuse that there will be false accusations doesn't hold. People are often falsely accused of murder. So, should we drop murder as a crime? Surely, not.
