Gandhi’s Death Anniversary: Is Ahimsa Losing to Godse’s Hate & Violence?

In Gandhi's India, Godse is repeatedly praised
Yeh Jo India Hai Na... here, on 30 January 1948, Nathuram Godse killed MK Gandhi. The man who stood for ahimsa, who used non-violence to win India its freedom, met a violent death. Godse held Gandhi responsible for India’s partition. Of course, I disagree with that, but Godse had a right to hold that view. But, pumping three bullets into Bapu’s chest – he had no right to do.
And, it is no surprise that those who today praise Godse for killing Gandhi, at ‘Dharam Sansads,’ are the same people calling for the killing of India’s Muslims.
At a hate conclave in Haridwar, on 17 December 2021, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara and a repeat offender, Yati Narsinghanand said,
In fact, these hate mongers hate Gandhi more for drilling the idea of non-violence into us. A tolerant, diverse, non-violent India – Gandhi’s India – is not their idea of India.
Days after the hate conclave speech, on 24 December 2021, Narsinghanand propagated hatred against Gandhi, praising Godse.
And, while India’s top leaders do find the time to vilify Jawaharlal Nehru, to vilify Muslims and Christians, to vilify anyone they call ‘anti-national,' there is pin-drop silence about those celebrating Gandhi’s murder.
At their Meerut office, statues of Godse and his co-killer Narayan Apte, are worshipped every year on 15 November, the day they were hanged. They even have a Godse temple in Gwalior. And it’s no surprise that hating Muslims and Christians is their other pastime.
Their Vice President Sadhvi Deva Thakur said Muslims and Christians must undergo forced sterilisation to control their population. Their general secretary Munna Kumar Shukla claimed that it was legal to attack a church.
Hindu Mahasabha members worshipping Godse
Since then, the list of BJP leaders praising Godse has only grown – Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Usha Thakur, BJP MPs from Karnataka, Anant Kumar Hegde and Nalin Kumar Kateel, Andhra Pradesh BJP State Secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu – they have all hailed Godse, but has the BJP leadership acted against them? No.
On Gandhi Jayanti, in 2019, Narendra Modi wrote an op-ed for The New York Times – 'Why India and the World Need Gandhi.' Modi has praised Gandhi repeatedly in his speeches.
At New York's Madison Square Garden, in September 2014, in his first visit to the United States (US), after being elected the prime minister, he said,
But when Kalicharan Maharaj abuses Gandhi and thanks Godse for killing him, in a public speech, there is silence. Instead Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra objects to Kalicharan's arrest.
op-ed written on Gandhi by Narendra Modi, for The New York Times
And for a lesson in Gandhian compassion – here’s a fact. Do you know who pleaded against the death sentence passed on Godse and Apte? It was two of Bapu’s own sons – Manilal and Ramdas Gandhi.
Gandhi's sons – Manilal and Ramdas
