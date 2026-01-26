Sneakers, Concerts, and iPhones: Inside Gen Z’s Financial Choices

There's more. Gen Z is being bombarded by consumer culture over social media, which my generation did not have to face.

Influencers push clothes, makeup, creams and lotions, holidays, restaurants, concerts, and various other experiences, creating a Fear of Missing Out or FOMO at a scale never seen before.

On top of that, there is easy availability. When I was young, something I saw on a foreign TV show wasn’t within my grasp. I couldn’t have bought it.

Now, it is easily available online, delivered to your doorstep within days, if not hours. It is easy to say that young people should steer clear of these consumerist traps.

But it is quite another to actually do it, especially when spending on such things determines how socially acceptable you are going to be—whether you get friends or find a romantic partner.

This is the trap Gen Z is stuck in: low income but higher spending needs.