On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions for rebuilding India after a tough 2020.
Singer Vishal Dadlani shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic. The views expressed are her own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.
Dear India,
Hi, this is Vishal Dadlani.
Before anything else, I just want to say to those who see this message, that I wish you love, beauty, joy, health, happiness, success and everything you could ever hope for in your life, and perhaps even more. I wish you all that is good for you.
For India, of course my wish is above all else — inclusivity, compassion, and kindness.
The unity that we have been taught is a defining factor for India.
I hope we can all come together and rise above anything that divides us, be it politics, religion, caste, state, or language. Put all of that aside, be human beings first, be Indians first. We have a lot do together. We have everything, from climate change to poverty to the economy—so many issues to address, so many things that have gone wrong that we need to fix together.
Just like Vishal Dadlani, you can also suggest how to rebuild India in 2021.
So, send in your ‘Letter to India’. It's time to make ‘Ek Naya Start’.
Write to us or send your audio / video.
Email: myreport@thequint.com
WhatsApp: 9999008335
Published: undefined