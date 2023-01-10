The Quint Impact: How Our Viewers Helped a Kulfi Seller Pay Off His Debt

The twenty-four-year-old was trying to cross into Uttar Pradesh with his wife and children when he was stopped at the Delhi-Noida border. After being made to wait for hours, he was allowed to enter but was asked to leave his 'kulfi ka thela' behind.

And just like that his only source of livelihood, his kulfi cart was taken away from him.

However, after watching The Quint's video on Satvir's ordeal, several of our readers and viewers came forward to help the kulfi-seller financially.

Support for Satvir poured in from all corners. He received over Rs 3 lakh as donations, not just from India but from the US, Australia and Singapore as well.

Satvir used the money to add a tubewell to his two bigha farm in his village in UP's Badaun, on which he grows a variety of vegetables. He was even able to rent more land to work on to further add to his income.