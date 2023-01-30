Do Readers’ Contributions Help? They Did in Sawata’s life

The Quint's Tridip K Mandal shot the documentary Diaries from a Detention Camp in September 2019, soon after Assam NRC was announced.

The final NRC left out more than 19 lakh people, and since its announcement, the pressing question has been: Will these 19 lakh people end up in detention camps?

He travelled to Goalpara in Assam to seek answers. There, he met 9-year-old Sawata Dey. Her father, Subrata Dey, was put in a detention camp in 2018 due to a mismatch in his name on his voter ID card. Declared a ‘foreigner’, he was arrested.

Within two months, Subrata lost his life in the detention camp. Sawata had believed her father would be released but one day, they brought home his dead body.