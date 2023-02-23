Smriti Mundhra Answers All the Questions We Had About ‘The Romantics'
Ever since Smriti Mundhra's four-part docu-series hit Netflix, it took the nation by storm. The Romantics celebrates the legacy of the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra through a series of interviews by Bollywood's biggest names.
Fans were all the more enamored by the show, given the fact that celebrated filmmaker and Yash Chopra's son, Aditya Chopra gave his first on-camera interview in 28 years.
Amidst massive reception of the series, a handful of journalists and reporters from The Quint caught up with the filmmaker to talk about all things Romantics.
Sharing why she took the creative choice to juxtapose scenes from Yash Raj Films' sets with political events transpiring in India, she answered, "What we didn't want to do was four hours of just highlights of the most iconic films with anecdotes."
On being asked if there was anyone she wished she could have interviewed but wasn't able to, the Indian Matchmaking creator promptly responded, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan".
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
