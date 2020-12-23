Shillong Chamber Choir is Here to Jazz Up Your Christmas

The Shillong Chamber Choir is out with their second Christmas album – ‘Come Home Christmas.’

Their last Christmas album 'White Christmas' was released in 2010, just after they had won the reality television series 'India's Got Talent.'

Padmashree winner Neil Nongkynrih, the founder of the choir, has conceptualised the new album. The eight songs on offer are a blend of cultures, languages and will help listeners relook at the traditional meaning of Christmas.